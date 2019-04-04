WrestleMania 35 Full Match Card

WWE will host WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7.

The show will feature a total of 15 matches, 12 of which will take place on the main card on the WWE Network while another three will air for free on YouTube via the Kickoff show. The official event will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year’s event will feature eight championship matches, including a “Winner Take All” main event for both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 35 below.

Winner Take All: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

After winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match in January, Lynch challenged Rousey to a match for the Raw Women’s Championship to cap off a feud that had been going on since the closing moments of Evolution months prior. However thanks to some convoluted interference from the McMahon Family, a storyline leg injury, a surprise title change and a Rousey heel turn, the match is now a triple threat where both Rousey’s title and Flair’s SmackDown Women’s Championship will both be on the line in a “Winner Take All” stipulation.

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar recaptured the Universal Championship back at Crown Jewel by beating Braun Strowman in a matter of minutes. And just like his much-maligned 503-day first reign, Lesnar has barely appeared on WWE programming since then. After winning the Men’s Royal Rumble in January, Seth Rollins announced he was going to make it his mission to send Lesnar packing by taking the Universal Championship away from “The Beast.”

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

For the first time in his 11-year career, Kofi Kingston will finally get a one-on-one shot at the WWE Championship when he takes on Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania. After lasting an hour in a gauntlet match and coming inches away from winning at Elimination Chamber, Kingston had the full support of the WWE fans when he was originally given a title shot against Bryan at Fastlane. But weeks of interference from Vince McMahon derailed those plans, and it wasn’t until Xavier Woods and Big E survived a tag team gauntlet match that Kingston was finally awarded a title shot.

No Holds Barred Match: Batista vs. Triple H

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor and former WWE Champion made his shocking return to the company back in February when he attacked Ric Flair during a backstage segment. Batista quickly made his intentions known that he wanted one more match with Triple H, claiming that he was always trying to keep “The Animal” down during his initial runs with the company. The match was set, but two special stipulations were added — it would be a No Holds Barred match, and “The Game” would have to retire from in-ring competition if he lost.

Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. ‘Demon’ Finn Balor

Bobby Lashley recaptured the Intercontinental Championship from Balor thanks to some interference from his hype man Lio Rush back in mid-March. The two will square off again at WrestleMania, only this time Balor has promised he’ll be wrestling as “The Demon.” Balor has never lost a main roster match when he breaks out the body paint, and his haunting entrance could be the visual highlight of the night.

United States Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

Samoa Joe captured his first championship since jumping to the main roster back in early March when he beat R-Truth, Andrade and Rey Mysterio in a four-way match on SmackDown Live. Sunday will mark the first time he has competed at WrestleMania, while Mysterio is looking to win the only major championship that has eluded him in his WWE career.

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

For weeks Randy Orton claimed that AJ Styles had no right to call SmackDown Live “The House That AJ Styles Built,” given that Orton had been with the company for years while Styles was on the independent scene. The two finally came to blows at Fastlane when Styles hit Orton with a surprise Phenomenal Forearm, but Orton got revenge in the following weeks by hitting Styles with surprise RKOs.

Retirement Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

Back on March 11, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced that his final match in a WWE ring would take place at WrestleMania 35. Much to the chagrin of many fans online, his opponent turned out to be none other than Baron Corbin. While the matchup isn’t the most intriguing, the two have quite a bit of history from the past year, as Corbin served as the constable of Monday Night Raw and repeatedly undermined Angle’s authority during the latter portion of his Raw general manager tenure.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns made his triumphant return to WWE television back on Feb. 25, announcing that his leukemia was officially in remission. He made his in-ring return at Fastlane for a six-man tag match with The Shield, but his return to singles action was cut off when he was brutally attacked by Drew McIntyre before their scheduled Monday Night Raw match. McIntyre officially challenged Reigns to a WrestleMania match weeks later, saying beating him will be even tougher than beating cancer.

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

Back at Crown Jewel Shane McMahon inserted himself into the final round of the World Cup tournament after Miz suffered an injury just before the match. McMahon successfully defeated Dolph Ziggler to win the trophy, but Miz would explain in later episodes of SmackDown Live that they both deserved the title of “Best in the World.”

After explaining that he was trying to make his father proud of him, Miz convinced McMahon to form a tag team and go after the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The pair surprisingly won the titles at the Royal Rumble against The Bar, only to drop them a month later at Elimination Chamber against The Usos. The two failed to regain the titles at Fastlane, causing McMahon to turn heel and attack both Miz and his father after the bout.

McMahon explained that he was tired of people asking him for handouts, and ordered Miz to fight him at WrestleMania. The match will have a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation.

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamua & Rusev vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet

After repeatedly taking away Kofi Kingston’s chances at a world title shot, Vince McMahon decided Kingston would finally get a crack at Daniel Bryan if Xavier Woods and Big E won a tag team gauntlet match on an episode of SmackDown Live. After beating three teams in a row but looking clearly damaged, the two were slotted to face the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in The Usos. But as they were supporters of Kingston getting a title shot, Jimmy and Jey opted to forfeit before the match began to let Woods and E advance. The following week the two were punished by being forced to defend their titles in a fatal four-way at WrestleMania.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection vs. Divas of Doom vs. Nia Jax & Tamina vs. The IIconics

Sasha Banks and Bayley won the newly-minted WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Elimination Chamber by beating five other teams inside the giant metal structure. The two then claimed that they would defend the titles against any challengers from any brands. Both the IIconics and Nia Jax and Tamina stepped forward as contenders, but a fourth team was also added when WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix came out of retirement and aligned with Natalya to challenge the champs.

(Pre-Show) Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy vs. TBD

Buddy Murphy has held onto the Cruiserweight Championship ever since winning the title at the Super Show-Down in his native country of Australia back in October. He’ll defend the title once again on the WrestleMania Kickoff show, this time against his former tag partner Tony Nese.

Nese earned his way into a championship match after pinning Kalisto, Drew Gulak and Cedric Alexander as part of an eight-man single-elimination tournament on 205 Live.

(Pre-Show) Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

“The Andre” will return for its fifth WrestleMania in a row, featuring most of the midcard wrestlers who don’t have their own match on the show. Previous winners include Cesaro, The Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley and “Woken” Matt Hardy.

This year’s event will feature two celebrity participants as Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update” hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost will compete in the match after getting threatened by Braun Strowman.

Announced participants:

Braun Strowman

Michael Che

Colin Jost

Apollo Crews

Titus O’Neil

Tyler Breeze

Jinder Mahal

No Way Jose

Bobby Roode

Chad Gable

Kalisto

Gran Metalik

Lince Dorado

Bo Dallas

Curtis Axel

Heath Slater

Rhyno

Viktor

Konnor

Andrade

Ali

Shelton Benjamin

Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson

Matt Hardy

Jeff Hardy

Tucker

Otis

EC3

(Pre-Show) Women’s Battle Royal

The WrestleMania women’s battle royal will return for the second year in a row on Sunday’s pre-show. Naomi won the first women’s battle royal last year at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

As of Wednesday WWE has announced 13 competitors for the match: