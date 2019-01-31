WWE Reportedly Decides on WrestleMania 35 Main Event

It’s still January, but apparently, WrestleMania 35’s main event has been decided.

According to sources close to WWE, Sports Illustrated says that Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey will go one-on-one in what would be the first-ever all-female WrestleMania main event.

However, this report comes on the heels of the Wrestling Observer claiming Charlotte Flair will be added to the fray, making the Raw Women’s Championship match a Triple Threat.

So where does that leave us? Well, for what it’s worth, SI had a few ugly swings and misses in 2018 in terms of breaking news. But that doesn’t necessarily make this report invalid, however, it certainly feels like WWE will find a way for Flair to wiggle her way into Lynch vs. Rousey. Especially considering an early advertisement for Fastlane had Flair vs. Lynch presumably for The Queen’s right to join the WM35 main event.

However, SI’s scoop should send a chunk of WWE’s fanbase into euphoria as to some, Lynch vs. Rousey is WWE’s best—and only—option for WM35. There’s no doubt that Lynch and Rousey are capable of cultivating a blockbuster feud and delivering a great WrestleMania moment, but could WWE really actually keep Flair out of the picture?

Originally WM35 was supposed to host Flair vs. Rousey, but as the year unfolded, it becomes undeniable that Becky Lynch deserved that spot. Thanks to the Royal Rumble, Lynch finally has it, but with two pay-per-views- left before ‘Mania, Flair could find a way to punch her ticket as well.

We’ll have to wait and see on Flair, but as far as Jim Ross is concerned, Lynch vs. Rousey is all we need.

“To me, it’s the right thing to do,” said Ross on his Ross Report Podcast. “It would be a damn shame to miss this opportunity. It’s time to let Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey go out and make history.”

Lynch and Rousey have a certain electricity about their rivalry, perhaps the best in recent WWE memory. And for that Ross thinks this is an easy decision.

“As much as WWE has done in the evolution of the female division of their sports entertainers in terms of bringing them a spotlight, you’d be hard-pressed to ever have a more organic connection that the audience has in this matchup between Lynch and Rousey,” said Ross. “WWE should get all the props in the world for what they’ve done. They’ve evolved women’s wrestling. Now they can take that next step and cultivate the journey to make women’s wrestling even more prominent than it already is today.”