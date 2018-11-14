The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar Current Betting Favorite to Headline WrestleMania 35

Things have been pretty crazy around WWE in recent weeks. Roman Reigns is out to fight leukemia. Becky Lynch is Steve Austin. Daniel Bryan is a heel. And now, Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock is the current betting favorite to main event WrestleMania 35.

According to Sky Bet, Rock and Brock are sitting at 3/1 odds to close out the 2019 supershow. Other candidates include Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair, Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker, and Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite hailing from the same era of WWE, The Rock and Lesnar haven’t shared the ring much — the last time being SummerSlam 2002. Lesnar beat The Rock to become WWE Champion that night in what proved to be a symbolic moment for WWE’s future. The Rock left to chase his Hollywood dreams and getting pinned by The Next Big Thing was a torch-passing moment. Ever since, Lesnar has gone on to become the best prize fighter in the history of contact sports, while Rocky went on to become one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

Some fan may already be groaning at the prospects of two part-time Superstars potentially getting WWE’s brightest stage. After all, 2019 seemed the be the year women would main event the show. But thanks to Becky Lynch’s injury, WWE may be giving us a WM35 main event at Survivor Series this Sunday when Ronda Rousey takes on Charlotte Flair. That match has been rumored for a ‘Mania main event for over a year now, but with WWE unlikely to reboot it next April, they’ll have to pick another option.

And it simply does not get bigger than Rock vs. Brock.

With Reigns out and John Cena on hiatus, WWE is lacking in star power. While WWE’s roster is loaded with talent, few names are ready to be billed as global sensations. With Lesnar and The Rock, WWE has the ability to instantly gratify millions of people, including the highly coveted casual fan base. Even though we’d like to see Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, or Ronda Rousey in that spot, WWE will always favor the bottom line and few can move the needle like Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

So is this likely? Who knows. The Rock has been attached to no shortage of WWE rumors in 2018, with something implying he’ll win the 2019 Royal Rumble and main event WrestlEMain35. There seems to be a lot of smoke surrounding The Great One, but right now, it’s impossible to guarantee anything.