Wrestlemania 35: WWE fans React To Batista Tripping

One of the most anticipated matches of the night has been Triple H vs Batista, and the entrances for both WWE superstars were definitely memorable. That said, one of them had a small issue getting to the ring, and that would be the Animal himself, Batista. As you might imagine, the internet is having a field day with it, and we can’t really blame them.

Batista had a fantastic entrance, being escorted to the stage by a legion of security and an SUV. The SUV opened to reveal Batista and he made his way to the ring in some classic ring gear.

Everything was going well until he actually entered the ring, but unfortunately, he didn’t quite navigate the ropes smoothly. He went to enter and his boot caught on the ropes, causing him to have to brace himself as he entered the ring. Now, he didn’t outright fall down, but it wasn’t the graceful entrance he wanted, and it quickly became the center of memes and GIFs.

Great to finally see Batista get his #WrestleMania moment pic.twitter.com/x9SxRxWi3P — Ryan / WrestleBotch (@WrestleBotch) April 8, 2019

“Great to finally see Batista get his #WrestleMania moment”

“The Real Animal Walk 🤪🐒

#WrestleMania

#Batista “

“Hey @DaveBautista I gota say….

#Wrestlemania”

Batista is one of my favori…….he tripped…… #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/7f7Jys2ILT — Flattest of foot (@flatfootbandit) April 8, 2019

“Batista is one of my favori…….he tripped…… #wrestlemania”

“Batista is a walking meme.

#WrestleMania”

The good news is that once the match started Batista got his footing quickly, with an action-packed match. You can check out the full card for WrestleMania 35 below.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese (winner – Nese)

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal (winner – Carmella wins)

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (winner – Braun Strowman)

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival (c) vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder ( winner – Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder)

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (winner – Shane McMahon)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre (winner – Roman Reigns)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina (winner – The IIconics)

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton (winner – AJ Styles)

United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (winner – Samoa Joe)

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor

Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black (winner – The Usos)

No Holds Barred Match: Triple H vs. Batista (winner – Triple H)

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins (winner – Seth Rollins)

WWE Championship Match: “The New” Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston (winner – Kofi Kingston)

Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship Winner Take All Triple Threat Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

