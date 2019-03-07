WrestleMania 36 Logo Revealed, Twitter Sounds off

Prior to WWE’s press conference for WrestleMania 36 on Thursday, fans got a closer look at what the logo would be for the 2020 installment of WrestleMania.

The logo, which was uploaded by reporters at the press conference, was a clear reference to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as WrestleMania 36 will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Whether you like WrestleMania in Tampa or not (I do — love it, actually), you gotta admit this is a sick logo. pic.twitter.com/pKA3HasmqF — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) March 7, 2019

Once the logo made its way onto social media, fans mostly positive over the pirate flag design.

One fan thought the show would be a perfect opportunity for WWE’s pirate-themed Superstar, former NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane.