WWE Fans Are Loving Wrestlemania 36’s America The Beautiful Performance

Wrestlemania 36 has had to make a lot of changes in the face of the Corona Virus pandemic currently sweeping the globe, but one of the changes is being welcomed with open arms. Each Wrestlemania begins with a singing of “America The Beautiful”, which is sung prior to countless sporting events in North America, and rather than bringing in a new singer to perform this year, the WWE instead put together a compilation including music legends from Wrestlemanias past in the forms of Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and John Legend to name a few.
Fans are letting their thoughts known on social media and we took the chance to share some reactions!
Videos by ComicBook.com
Perfect
America the Beautiful was beautiful and perfect right now @wwe @WrestleMania 🙏🏻— KJS (@KJSpinooch) April 4, 2020
Serious Goosebumps
Ahhh Goosebumps for that America the beautiful compilation to start things off! #WrestleMania— Thomas (@MapleLeaf_Tom) April 4, 2020
Greatest Collab Ever
That was the greatest America The Beautiful collab EVER! #WrestleMania— Abel Herrera (@AbelEHerrera) April 4, 2020
Ray Charles To Wrap Things Up
Damn Right You Better End The America The Beautiful Montage With Ray Charles!!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/mzK1rwESKU— DeVon2112 (@DeVon_FNMfan2K8) April 4, 2020
Simply Excellent
Excellent “America the Beautiful” compilation to open #WrestleMania— Joe Gutowski (@j_gutowski) April 4, 2020
Serious Tears
They got virtual Ray Charles singing the America the beautiful #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/vXqivYiDoF— Truly Bored ALdonis SLASHburn™ (@AIR305) April 4, 2020
Awesome!
We have arrived! #WrestleMania— Omar Fonseca (@FonsecaSports) April 4, 2020
That intro w/ the spliced ‘America the Beautiful’ past reenactments was awesome!
Also excited for the Boneyard match! https://t.co/uDY5hGCWdu
Well Done So Far
Loved the #WrestleMania intro with all the previous people singing America the Beautiful. Everything has been well done so far!— Ruth Soledad (@ForeverRuth13) April 4, 2020