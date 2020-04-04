WWE Fans Are Loving Wrestlemania 36’s America The Beautiful Performance

Wrestlemania 36 has had to make a lot of changes in the face of the Corona Virus pandemic currently sweeping the globe, but one of the changes is being welcomed with open arms. Each Wrestlemania begins with a singing of “America The Beautiful”, which is sung prior to countless sporting events in North America, and rather than bringing in a new singer to perform this year, the WWE instead put together a compilation including music legends from Wrestlemanias past in the forms of Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and John Legend to name a few.

Fans are letting their thoughts known on social media and we took the chance to share some reactions!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perfect

America the Beautiful was beautiful and perfect right now @wwe @WrestleMania 🙏🏻 — KJS (@KJSpinooch) April 4, 2020

Serious Goosebumps

Ahhh Goosebumps for that America the beautiful compilation to start things off! #WrestleMania — Thomas (@MapleLeaf_Tom) April 4, 2020

Greatest Collab Ever

That was the greatest America The Beautiful collab EVER! #WrestleMania — Abel Herrera (@AbelEHerrera) April 4, 2020

Ray Charles To Wrap Things Up

Damn Right You Better End The America The Beautiful Montage With Ray Charles!!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/mzK1rwESKU — DeVon2112 (@DeVon_FNMfan2K8) April 4, 2020

Simply Excellent

Excellent “America the Beautiful” compilation to open #WrestleMania — Joe Gutowski (@j_gutowski) April 4, 2020

Serious Tears

They got virtual Ray Charles singing the America the beautiful #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/vXqivYiDoF — Truly Bored ALdonis SLASHburn™ (@AIR305) April 4, 2020

Awesome!

We have arrived! #WrestleMania



That intro w/ the spliced ‘America the Beautiful’ past reenactments was awesome!



Also excited for the Boneyard match! https://t.co/uDY5hGCWdu — Omar Fonseca (@FonsecaSports) April 4, 2020

Well Done So Far