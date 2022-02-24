Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair Confirmed for WrestleMania 38 Night One

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair was confirmed for Night One of WrestleMania 38 (dubbed WrestleMania Saturday by the company) via Ryan Satin of FOX Sports on Thursday. Rousey took a hiatus from WWE following her loss at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 and would not return to the company until last month, where she was a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble and won as the 28th entrant. From there she opted to challenge Flair for the SmackDown title rather than go after Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, wanting to prove to Lynch that “Big Time Becks” would always be on the undercard compared to her.

It has yet to be confirmed whether or not Flair vs. Rousey will be the Night One main event, but given that the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match is for both the WWE and Universal Championships and will likely close out Night Two, this match seems like the obvious choice to end Night One. Stay tuned for more details.

Other matches confirmed for the show so far are Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship and Rey & Dominik Mysterio teaming up to face The Miz and YouTuber Logan Paul. Other matches like Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville for the Intercontinental Championship, Edge vs. AJ Styles and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens have also been rumored in recent weeks. There’s also the question of what WWE plans on doing with Cody Rhodes, who is reportedly returning to the promotion after announcing his departure from AEW last week

Rousey made quite a few disparaging remarks about wrestling fans during her hiatus, taking issue with how they started booing her toward the end of her initial run with the company. She then admitted in a Facebook Gaming stream after her return that she struggles with taking fan reactions personally.

It’s hard not to take it personally from the fans because, I do go out there as a character, but also, I am actually Ronda Rousey, I don’t play Ronda Rousey on television,” Rousey said. Sometimes I take it personally from the fans, not so much the other wrestlers.”

What do you think of the WrestleMania 38 lineup so far? Will Rousey vs. Flair be able to live up to the Night One main event of Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair from WrestleMania 37 last year? Let us know in the comments below!