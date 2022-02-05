WWE SmackDown: Ronda Rousey Chooses Charlotte Flair as WrestleMania Opponent

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown closed out with Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. Sonya said she hadn’t run this by the higher ups yet but she talked to Becky Lynch, and she said that Ronda had chosen Lynch as her opponent at WrestleMania. She also expects her to sign a contract to battle her. Then Deville said that after she beats Naomi next week on SmackDown she will need an opponent, and she can pick them. Flair then said that it’s not surprising that Rousey picked Lynch because Flair has been here doing the work. She said “what has Ronda been doing? Playing games. Farming. Having a baby…congratulations!”

She also said that she doesn’t’ blame Ronda for picking Becky, because mom vs mom is a better route, and then said she is the main event of WrestleMania, “so if Ronda wants to choose the other champion, the undercard, be my guest, because No. 1 doesn’t talk to No. 2.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Then she asked who she should pick as her opponent and then said “I’ll pick somebody who isn’t even here tonight. I’ll pick Sasha Banks. You know I wish Sasha was here tonight so she could thank me for the opportunity. Sasha, if you’re listening, WrestleMania is going to be the best and worst day of your life, and I’ll have a contract waiting for you sweetheart.”

Then Rousey came out to the ring and was all smiles as she came down. She picked up a microphone and said “She said she said guys, you love to talk about me don’t you. But last time I checked, I won the Royal Rumble, and I get to pick who I main event WrestleMania with. Being a mom, it changed me so much, it changed my perspective. I didn’t fly through an ice storm to have a chat. I came to teach her the art of kicking ass, and you are one of many I owe an ass-kicking too.”

“Let’s be clear about one thing Charlotte you are not special. You are just first. I’ll see you at WrestleMania bitch.”

Flair laughed and then said “the opportunity is back at WrestleMania. And this title is my baby, and she’s prettier than yours.”

Rousey was split up from Flair by Deville, who got in her face a bit and said she tells her what to do, but Rousey pushed Deville to the side. Deville then jumped on her back and Rousey slammed her to the ground and got her locked in an armbar as Flair moved out of the ring.

So, now the match is official, and the road there has the potential to be great.

What did you think of the segment? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!