WWE Reportedly Had WrestleMania 38 Plans for the New World Order

WWE was originally going to bring the New World Order (nWo) to WrestleMania 38 next week in Texas, according to a new report from Fightful Select. Faction members Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman are on the cover for the special edition of WWE 2K22, which is one of the sponsors of the upcoming two-night pay-per-view, and the promotion was planning a “promotional spot” during the show to hype up the event. Unfortunately, Scott Hall tragically passed away on March 14 after a dislodged blood clot resulted in him suffering three heart attacks and being placed on life support two days prior.

Fightful’s report noted that it’s unclear now if WWE will go forward with the plan. The wrestling world has been paying tribute to “The Bad Guy” for well over a week as he was both beloved and influential during his years in the business.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If I may quote my friend @therock 3rd day in 4 that I made sure I found my Anchor,” Nash wrote after his passing. “This tells me I’m going to be okay. The outpouring of love for Scott has been my sedative. To my family and friends who have personally reached out I love you all so much. To Scott’s family I’m here 24/7 if you need anything. Life goes on……just won’t be as ‘Sweet.’”

“Hey yo… A short while ago a good friend of mine just passed away — Scott Hall. So in Jesus name I pray, ‘Thank you God for taking care of my brother.’ He took care of me when I was down and out and everybody thought Hulkamania was dead,” Hogan said the night after Hall’s death. “Scott Hall resurrected me. He put me back on the map. I love him so much I can’t even explain it to you. He had a bunch of fault, but he was a good guy. I just want to let everybody know here tonight that he’s in our thoughts and prayers. I had a real hard time getting my act together and getting over here, but bad times don’t last, but bad guys do. So for the original Bad Guy, Scott Hall, that took Hulk Hogan and taught Hollywood how to be a bad guy, I’ve got nothing [but] love, 4 Life, brothers.”

WrestleMania 38 will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), TX on April 2-3. The show is headlined by a Winner Take All unification match for the WWE and Universal Championships between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.