Wrestlemania 35: Fans Can’t Stop Talking About AJ Styles’ Flowing Locks

Wrestlemania is the biggest event of the year for the WWE, and many Superstars come out looking and feeling their best as they take advantage of the major stage. AJ Styles is one of such Superstars as he prepared to take on Randy Orton for a big match to settle a dispute the two of them have been building over the weeks on SmackDown Live.

While all the attention should have been on Styles’ eventual victory, fans just could not stop talking about Styles’ now famous long flowing locks. Like last Wrestlemania, Styles’ hair has definitely taken center stage and is getting all of the praise.

Fans have taken to Twitter to show their support for Styles’ magnificent hair as they have done everything from compare him to other famous long flowing locks, wondered where he got it styled, and just pure envy as Styles’ hair looks better and better every time he gets in the ring.

Read on to see what fans are saying about AJ Styles’ Wrestlemania 35 hair, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!!

“Look at that Movement!”

Not to sound like a girl but what does @AJStylesOrg use in his hair, LOOK AT THE FUCKING MOVEMENT ON IT #WresteMania #Wrestlemania35 #TeamAJ pic.twitter.com/XQ8Wp2P2yY — Trap Selena (@Shorty2Die4) April 7, 2019

“Am I the Only One Shocked?”

Am I the only one shocked by AJ Styles’ weirdly perfect hair? #WrestleMania — Mare (@mlc867) April 7, 2019

Can’t Decide…

🤔 ✂️ Best AJ Styles lookalike?



Can’t decide between Prince Charming from Shrek or Billy Ray Cyrus…#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/WJwipuapEK — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) April 7, 2019

“Watch it, LeFleur!”

AJ Styles is basically the White Goodman of the #wwe the way his hair flows in the wind is just like white #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Ojn5yuqvWg — ShandyRage 🙈🙉🙊 (@ShandyRage) April 7, 2019

Styles Would Make for a Great Country Star

AJ styles looks like the long lost member of FloridaGeorgia Line #WrestleMania — Racoon (@DrTanuki88) April 7, 2019

Soccer Mom Adjace

If AJ Styles shaved his goatee he’d look like a suburban soccer mom — 𝕒𝕝 (@alexcaul) April 7, 2019

So Jealous

I say this every time, but im so jealous of @AJStylesOrg ‘s hair.

It looks so silky and fresh. 🙈#wrestlemania — Siobhan Bryce (@sbrycexo) April 7, 2019

Engineered and Cultivated