Wrestlemania 35: Fans Can’t Stop Talking About AJ Styles’ Flowing Locks

Wrestlemania is the biggest event of the year for the WWE, and many Superstars come out looking and feeling their best as they take advantage of the major stage. AJ Styles is one of such Superstars as he prepared to take on Randy Orton for a big match to settle a dispute the two of them have been building over the weeks on SmackDown Live.

While all the attention should have been on Styles’ eventual victory, fans just could not stop talking about Styles’ now famous long flowing locks. Like last Wrestlemania, Styles’ hair has definitely taken center stage and is getting all of the praise.

Fans have taken to Twitter to show their support for Styles’ magnificent hair as they have done everything from compare him to other famous long flowing locks, wondered where he got it styled, and just pure envy as Styles’ hair looks better and better every time he gets in the ring.

Read on to see what fans are saying about AJ Styles’ Wrestlemania 35 hair, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!!

