WrestleMania 35: Braun Strowman Crushes ‘SNL’ Cast Members Michael Che and Colin Jost, Wins Andre Battle Royal

Braun Strowman became the sixth man in WWE history to hoist the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy when he won the match during the WrestleMania 35 kickoff show on Sunday afternoon. Strowman was the last of the wrestlers to enter the ring for the match, but couldn’t see the two men he bullied into competing — Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and Colin Jost. The two ducked out and hid under the ring for the duration of the match, and did not appear until there were just a few men left in the ring.

Late in the match Strowman found himself caught up in the ropes with both Matt and Jeff Hardy trying to eliminate him. Che and Jost popped up from under the ring and tried to help toss him over, but he kicked both men away and eliminated the Hardys. He then turned his attention to the “Weekend Update” hosts.

Che tried to eliminate himself, but Strowman stopped him and slapped him across the face before letting him fall to the floor. He then turned to Jost (who was wearing an Odell Beckham Jr. Cleveland Browns jersey to troll the Giants fans at MetLife Stadium) and hit him with a running powerslam over the top rope and out of the ring.

By the end of the night, Wrestlemania 35 saw eight championships change hands over the course of the evening. Both world titles changed hands as Seth Rollins pinned Brock Lesnar in less than three minutes and Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan in (arguably) the match of the night, and every women’s championship changed hands as Becky Lynch won both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships in the main event while The IIconics won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Sasha Banks and Bayley. The only champions to retain throughout the evening were United States Champion Samoa Joe (who beat Rey Mysterio in one minutes) and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, who retained in a four-way match.

