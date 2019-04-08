WrestleMania 35: Carmella Wins Women’s Battle Royal

Carmella won the second ever WrestleMania women’s battle royal match during the WrestleMania 35 kickoff show on Sunday afternoon. At first it appeared that Sarah Logan of the Riott Squad had the victory when she shockingly eliminated Asuka, but Carmella snuck up behind her as she celebrated to reveal that she had been playing possum on the outside. After a brief exchange, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion knocked Logan off the apron to pick up the win.

The SmackDown Live star joined Braun Strowman, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder and Tony Nese in the Kickoff show winner’s circle. Strowman won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal after last eliminating Michael Che and Colin Jost from SNL, Hawkins and Ryder upset The Revival to win the Raw Tag Team Championships and Nese defeated Buddy Murphy to open the show for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on the main card, Seth Rollins opened the show by beating Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. Paul Heyman stormed out to the ring after an introduction from Hulk Hogan, claiming that Lesnar wasn’t going to wait around for his match all night if he wasn’t going on in the main event. Rollins won after hitting Lesnar with a low blow and three Curb Stomps, earning his third career world championship.

Later in the show the other world title changed hands as well, as Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan in roughly 25 minutes after hitting Trouble in Paradise. The match marked Kingston’s first one-on-one title shot in his 11-year career.

Other newly-crowned champions included Becky Lynch, winning both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships, Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics. Elsewhere on the show AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton via a Phenomenal Forearm, Triple H defeated Batista in a No Holds Barred match with help from Ric Flair, The Usos retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a four-way, Shane McMahon upset The Miz in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Roman Reigns won his first singles match since returning from leukemia against Drew McInytre and Baron Corbin defeated Kurt Angle in his final WWE match.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!