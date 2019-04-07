Photos: A Closer Look at WrestleMania 35’s Stage Design

As fans and media members began to make their way into MetLife Stadium on Sunday night for WrestleMania 35, photos of the entrance ramp and ring set-up quickly made their way onto social media. As has been the case with most of WrestleMania’s arena shows, the ring is covered by a large overhead roof, only this year’s roof has an LED screen wrapped around it. The entrance ramp appears to be going for the minimalist look, as the entire setup is one large screen with a small doorway that the wrestlers will walk out of. Check out photos of the setup in the tweets below.

“In the room where it will happen,” Miami Herald’s Scott Fishman wrote as he posted a photo from the stands.

Some fans questioned whether or not making the stage one big screen was a good design choice.

it seems that finally the stage of WrestleMania 35 will be a panel, do you like it? pic.twitter.com/tUbTFKUcIP — Jorgito Garcia (@JorgeMunii28) April 6, 2019

One of WWE’s more creative set designs in recent years came at WrestleMania 34, when the stage was built to look like a giant Mardi Gras mask.

This year’s WrestleMania has 16 matches official booked, including the first-ever women’s match main event between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a “Winner Take All” match for the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

Other major matches include WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Triple H vs. Batista in a No Holds Barred Match, Kurt Angle’s retirement match, Roman Reigns vs. Drew McInytre, Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley vs. “Demon” Finn Balor and United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio.

As she walked into MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Lynch spoke with WWE.com one last time before preparing for the main event.

“You can expect to see me back up what I’ve been saying,” Lynch said. “For months and months and months I’ve been saying that I’m the best and that I’m going to prove it. And tonight I’m going to prove it. I feel like I’ve done all the hard work, I’ve been preparing for this my entire life. And now it’s time to go out there and go to work and reap the fruits of my labor.”

Wrestlemania 35 begins with its Kickoff Show, starting at 5 p.m. ET.

