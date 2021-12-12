Wrestling World Thanks Ring of Honor During Final Battle

Tonight is the end of an era, as Ring of Honor is holding the final event of this iteration of the long-running promotion at Final Battle. The promotion is taking time away to retool and change up some things, and that meant releasing all of its talent from their contracts and bringing the era to a close with the anticipated Final Battle. With the event happening right now, many around the wrestling world have taken to social media to share their tributes, memories, and thank yous to Ring of Honor and how it affected their careers, and we’ve collected a variety of tributes right here starting on the next slide.
Reactions are coming in from all over, including current stars who competed at tonight’s event or stars who got their start or big break in ROH. Stars like Deonna Purrazzo, Adam Cole, Kenta, Matt Hardy, and more have all chimed in on what Ring of Honor meant and means to them,
You can find the full card for tonight's Final Battle.
- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Moses, Kaun, & O’Shay Edwards (c) vs. Vincent, Bateman, & Dutch
- Chelsea Green, Allysin Kay, & Marti Belle vs. Miranda Alize, Angelina Love, & Mandy Leon
- Wildcard 10-man tag match
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Jay Lethal
- ROH World Tag Team Championship: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett (c) vs. Briscoes
- ROH Pure Championship: Josh Woods (c) vs. Brian Johnson
- Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor
- ROH World Television Championship: Dalton Castle (c) vs. Rhett Titus vs. Silas Young vs. Joe Hendry
- ROH Women’s World Championship: Rok-C (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
- Brody King, Homicide, & Tony Deppen vs. Tracy Williams, Taylor Rust, & Eli Isom
- Rey Horus vs. Dragon Lee