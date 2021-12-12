Wrestling World Thanks Ring of Honor During Final Battle

Tonight is the end of an era, as Ring of Honor is holding the final event of this iteration of the long-running promotion at Final Battle. The promotion is taking time away to retool and change up some things, and that meant releasing all of its talent from their contracts and bringing the era to a close with the anticipated Final Battle. With the event happening right now, many around the wrestling world have taken to social media to share their tributes, memories, and thank yous to Ring of Honor and how it affected their careers, and we’ve collected a variety of tributes right here starting on the next slide.

Reactions are coming in from all over, including current stars who competed at tonight’s event or stars who got their start or big break in ROH. Stars like Deonna Purrazzo, Adam Cole, Kenta, Matt Hardy, and more have all chimed in on what Ring of Honor meant and means to them,

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find the full card for tonight’s Final Battle.

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Moses, Kaun, & O’Shay Edwards (c) vs. Vincent, Bateman, & Dutch

Chelsea Green, Allysin Kay, & Marti Belle vs. Miranda Alize, Angelina Love, & Mandy Leon

Wildcard 10-man tag match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Jay Lethal

ROH World Tag Team Championship: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett (c) vs. Briscoes

ROH Pure Championship: Josh Woods (c) vs. Brian Johnson

Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor

ROH World Television Championship: Dalton Castle (c) vs. Rhett Titus vs. Silas Young vs. Joe Hendry

ROH Women’s World Championship: Rok-C (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Brody King, Homicide, & Tony Deppen vs. Tracy Williams, Taylor Rust, & Eli Isom

Rey Horus vs. Dragon Lee

Danhausen

Beneath the blood red sky I'll sit and laugh with you tonight #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/E1V50wVhgM — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) December 11, 2021

Kenta

Final battle in 2005.

This is the day I started US journey.

I’m not here today without this opportunity #ThankyouROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/4JH0u6uTjw — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) December 11, 2021

Josh Woods

Tonight, The End of an Era…



…but the beginning of a new one!

Thank you @ringofhonor #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/LoQYoXPq0u — W O O D S (@WoodsIsTheGoods) December 11, 2021

Silas Young

Adam Cole

Thank you for everything @ringofhonor



I fell in love with Independent Wrestling because of you. I found myself as a wrestler because of you. I traveled the world because of you.



And I wouldn’t be where I am without you. Thank you 🙏 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) December 12, 2021

Deonna Purrazzo

Viking Raiders

Jessika Carr

I’m always so grateful for any opportunity I’ve had to get in a ring and do what I love. My time was very special in Ring of Honor and it led me to the life I have today. 💙 pic.twitter.com/6HkeP35zax — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) December 11, 2021

Session Moth Martina

Jeff Cobb

Matt Hardy

https://twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND/status/1469782040367222791?s=20

Ricky Reyes

Steven Corino

I have a ton of great memories from @ringofhonor . Thank you to every fan that gave their hearts to a product we all believed in. Thank you @rohcary . You never get the credit you deserve. Thank you @realkevinkelly , @BookItGabe , @TheJimCornette , BJ, and so many others. pic.twitter.com/J25go4I5cc — CORINO (@KINGCorino) December 11, 2021

Hangman Page

https://twitter.com/Machobeard4life/status/1469743315587407874?s=20

John Skyler