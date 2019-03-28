WWE Court Filing Shows They Won’t Return to Saudi Arabia Until November

WWE officials filed the company’s annual injunctive relief in a New Jersey court on Friday, revealing the tentative touring schedules for the rest of the year. While the schedule, obtained by Pro Wrestling Sheet, is listed as “Subject to Change,” it does give a clear indication of when the company will go on its annual international tours. One of those tours includes the controversial but highly-lucrative trips to Saudi Arabia, but unlike in 2018 where the WWE held the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah within weeks of WrestleMania 34, the company doesn’t appear to be hosting an event in the country until Nov. 1.

The full schedule has two events listed for that date — one at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and the other at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. That building previously held the Crown Jewel event that took place in early November 2018. That event was hit with a wave of scandal as it took place in the midst of the investigation surrounding the alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents. As a result, both John Cena and Daniel Bryan boycotted the event.

The show was headlined by The Brothers of Destruction taking on Triple H and Shawn Michaels, the latter of whom was coming out of retirement for the first time since 2010. The match was hindered by Hunter tearing his pectoral muscle early on and wound up winning the Wrestling Observer Award for the Worst Match of the Year.

While it looked like the pectoral injury would keep him out for WrestleMania this year, Triple H appeared to have a speedy recovery as he was quickly inserted into a program with a returning Batista back in late February. The two will clash at WrestleMania 35 on April 7 in a No Holds Barred match, with Triple H’s in-ring career on the line.

Other matches announced for the card include WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre. The Raw Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will be the show’s main event.

