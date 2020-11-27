New Keith Lee WWE 24 Documentary Announced

The WWE 24 series has been a hit ever since it debuted on the WWE Network years ago. Each upcoming release always amounts to must-see television for wrestling fans, and now we know who one of the upcoming subjects for the WWE documentary series will be. None other than former NXT Champion and current WWE Raw superstar Keith Lee.

The series began in 2015 and the most recent episode (released last month) focused on Drew McIntyre. Lee revealed that he will be the focus of an upcoming episode in a post on Twitter.

"Amidst all the currents of this world... I am thankful. The people close to me. The #WWEUniverse. Struggles... victories. All of it built this...so far. The people who helped create this little piece of me. I look forward to offering it to you...the #Leegion #HappyThanksgiving"

Lee wrestled at this past Sunday's Survivor Series event in a traditional elimination match as a member of Team Raw. The full results of that PPV were as follows: