WWE 2K22’s Full DLC List Includes Ronda Rousey, Logan Paul, NXT Stars, and More

WWE 2K22 is on the final stretch of its early access period, but 2K still had a few surprises up its sleeve, including the full reveal of its upcoming DLC. We had previously received hints of who would be included in the DLC packs for 2K22, but now we have the full list, which is spread out across five Packs that will drop over the course of the next 4 to 5 months. The new packs include a mix of WWE Legends, NXT stars, and more recent Raw and SmackDown additions, including Ronda Rousey, Vader, MSK, Doudrop, and celebrities like Logan Paul and Machine Gun Kelly.

The packs are divided into the Banzai Pack (which hits on April 26th), the Most Wanted Pack (May 17th), Stand Back Pack (June 7th), Clowning Around Pack (June 28th), and The Whole Dam Pack, which hits on July 19th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find the full rundown of new roster additions below.

Banzai Pack

Release Date: April 26

Yokozuna;

Umaga;

Rikishi;

Omos;

Kacy Catanzaro.

Most Wanted Pack

Release Date: May 17

Cactus Jack;

The Boogeyman;

Vader;

Ilja Dragunov;

Indi Hartwell.

Stand Back Pack

Release Date: June 7

Hurricane Helms;

Stacy Keibler;

A-Kid;

Wes Lee;

Nash Carter.

Clowning Around Pack

Release Date: June 28

Doink the Clown;

Ronda Rousey;

The British Bulldog;

Mr. T;

Doudrop;

Rick Boogs.

The Whole Dam Pack

Release Date: July 19

Rob Van Dam;

Logan Paul;

Machine Gun Kelly;

LA Knight;

Xia Li;

Commander Azeez.

WWE 2K22 hits on March 11th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think of the new additions? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!