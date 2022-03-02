WWE 2K22 Reveals New Trailers and Details on Rey Mysterio Showcase and My Rise Modes

Earlier today 2K revealed another up-close look at WWE 2K22, this time focusing on the 2K Showcase and My Rise modes. The new footage provided the best looks yet at Showcase and My Rise, though a new Ringside Report revealed some additional new details on both modes as well. First is the showcase mode, and the 2K team previewed several of Rey Mysterio’s showcase matches against Batista, Eddie Guerrero, Undertaker, HBK, Dolph Ziggler, and more. Also highlighted in the footage was the changed-up way those moments play out through a match.

As you can see in the Ringside Report video here, the 2K team has blended in the actual TV footage of key moments in a match with the in-game footage, so when you execute one correctly, you’ll see the graphics transition into the real footage and then back again, and it’s a pretty slick touch.

Most of the videos focus on My Rise, which takes your original character through their wrestling journey from the performance center to WrestleMania and everywhere in between, and for the first time in the series you can choose to play as part of the Women’s Division. Depending on which division you choose you’ll get different storylines and angles, and you can also choose to play as a babyface or heel and can switch between both as things move along.

You’ll also choose between four different character backgrounds, and each one comes with different skillsets. You can go with an MMA background like Ronda Rousey or Shayna Baszler, or you can choose the Indies like Shotzi. You can choose to be a former Pro Athlete like Roman Reigns or an actor like The Miz, and each one of these paths also contains unique story content.

There are nine unique My Rise arenas, including Japan Hall and Mexico City, and it was teased that you never know what to expect from the Mexico City arena, though they weren’t offering any more details.

There are also over 1000 matches and over 3000 lines of dialogue recorded for My Rise, and between the men’s and women’s paths, there is over 50 hours of gameplay in this mode.

WWE 2K22 is shaping up to be a successful return for the franchise, and we can’t wait to take it for a test drive.

