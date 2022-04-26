WWE 2K22 Releases First DLC Pack

✖

WWE 2K22's first DLC pack was officially released on Tuesday. Dubbed "The Banzai Pack," the new characters available for download include WWE Hall of Famers Yokozuna and Rikishi, former Intercontinental Champion Umaga, Omos and NXT's Kacy Catanzaro, recently renamed Katana Chance. The game still has four more DLC packs scheduled from now through mid-July, ranging from celebrities to wrestling legends to current stars that didn't make the cut when the game initially launched back in March. You can see the full list of future DLC editions in the list below.

WWE 2K22 has been praised since its release for making noticeable improvements compared to the franchise's previous installment, the heavily-criticized WWE 2K20 back in 2019. ComicBook's Matt Aguilar, who gave the game a 4 out of 5, wrote in his review — "WWE 2K22 has a lot riding on it, and it shows. 2K22 has made video game wrestling fun again while retaining the wealth of creative options to make your experience more unique and personalized. My GM is pure gold, even with its unfortunate limits in place, and it should only get better from here. Meanwhile, 2K Showcase and My Rise offer their own distinctive ways to immerse yourself in the world of wrestling, and coupled with the impressive graphics, give you more than enough reason to keep jumping back in. Online play did have its issues early on and My Rise isn't as refined as I'd hoped, but despite those flaws, 2K22 will continue to be in my console's heavy rotation because of everything else it brings to the party, and I would definitely call that a success."

Most Wanted Pack (May 17)

Cactus Jack

The Boogeyman

Vader

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

Stand Back Pack (June 7)

Hurricane Helms

Stacy Keibler

A-Kid

Wes Lee

Nash Carter

Clowning Around Pack (June 28)

Doink the Clown

Ronda Rousey

The British Bulldog

Mr. T

Doudrop

Rick Boogs

The Whole Dam Pack (July 19)

Rob Van Dam

Logan Paul

Machine Gun Kelly

LA Knight

Xia Li

Commander Azeez

As of now, Nash Carter is still scheduled for the June 7 pack despite being released by the WWE earlier this month. He and Wes Lee won the NXT Tag Team Championships during WrestleMania 38 weekend, but he was let go days later after accusations of abuse (and a photo of him giving a Nazi salute) were posted on Twitter via his estranged wife Kimber Lee.