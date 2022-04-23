WWE 2K22 Reveals First Look at Rikishi

✖

WWE 2K22 has been teasing its first DLC all week, and now we have another reveal from this month's Banzai Pack. The next reveal is none other than Rikishi, and just like with Umaga and Yokozuna, Rikishi looks outstanding. The gear and general likeness is on the money, and we can't wait to see his full entrance once the DLC hits on April 26th. The other Superstars featured in the upcoming pack are Yokozuna, Omos, Umaga, and Kacy Catanzaro, and it would seem we'll get looks at the rest of the DLC pack over the next week, as we still haven't seen Omos and Kacy Catanzaro yet. You can check out Rikishi in the image below.

The Banzai Pack brings three powerhouse Legends to the game and two current Superstars from Raw from NXT, and it should only bolster the already impressive roster in 2K22. The game also recently got a major update that brought Tag Team Championships into My GM Mode, and now all eyes are on future DLC packs to see if any other surprise additions are brought to the game.

Beware the stinkface! @TheREALRIKISHI is dancing his way into #WWE2K22 as a part of the Banzai DLC Pack dropping 4/26. TOO COOL! pic.twitter.com/CJQfhcqPtz — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) April 22, 2022

As for the Banzai Pack, it is one of five packs releasing throughout the year, and the pack after that is titled the Most Wanted Pack, which releases in May. That pack features Cactus Jack, The Boogeyman, Vader, Ilja Dragunov, and Indi Hartwell. Other big names coming to the game are Ronda Rousey, Vader, Rob Van Dam, and LA Knight, and you can find the full rundown of new roster additions below.

Banzai Pack: Release Date: April 26

Yokozuna;

Umaga;

Rikishi;

Omos;

Kacy Catanzaro.

Most Wanted Pack: Release Date: May 17

Cactus Jack;

The Boogeyman;

Vader;

Ilja Dragunov;

Indi Hartwell.

Stand Back Pack: Release Date: June 7

Hurricane Helms;

Stacy Keibler;

A-Kid;

Wes Lee;

Nash Carter.

Clowning Around Pack: Release Date: June 28

Doink the Clown;

Ronda Rousey;

The British Bulldog;

Mr. T;

Doudrop;

Rick Boogs.

The Whole Dam Pack: Release Date: July 19

Rob Van Dam;

Logan Paul;

Machine Gun Kelly;

LA Knight;

Xia Li;

Commander Azeez.

WWE 2K22 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think of Rikishi? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!