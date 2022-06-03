WWE 2K22 Reveals First Look at Hurricane Helms

WWE 2K22 continues to roll out the new DLC, and up next is the Stand Back Pack, which launches on June 7th. To kick things off we’ve got our first look at the DLC’s superhero star Hurricane Helms, and Hurricane revealed an up-close look at his 2K22 rendition. The new photos can be seen below, and as you can see Hurricane is looking as cool as ever and will be a force to be reckoned with in the ring. Joining Hurricane Helms in the new DLC are STACY Keibler, A-Kid, and Wes Lee, and we’ll likely get first looks at the rest of the pack over the next few days.

The Stand Back Pack previously included Nash Carter as well, but 2K revealed he wouldn’t be included in the DLC. Since Carter’s release from WWE his previous partner Lee has been on a singles run in NXT, and it probably won’t be long before he’s jumping into the Title picture for the NXT Championship, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SNEAK PEAK!! I’m very excited to show you these new images. Stand Back … it’s almost time! @wwe @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/J1tLXER8ZA — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 2, 2022

Other recent additions to 2K22 include Indi Hartwell, Rikishi, Vader, Umaga, Yokozuna, Kacy Catanzaro, The Boogeyman, Cactus Jack, Ilja Dragunov, and Omos. Once Stand Back is out it will be time for the Clowning Around pack later in June, and you can find the remaining DLC releases below.

Stand Back Pack: Release Date: June 7

Hurricane Helms;

Stacy Keibler;

A-Kid;

Wes Lee;

Nash Carter.

Clowning Around Pack: Release Date: June 28

Doink the Clown;

Ronda Rousey;

The British Bulldog;

Mr. T;

Doudrop;

Rick Boogs.

The Whole Dam Pack: Release Date: July 19

Rob Van Dam;

Logan Paul;

Machine Gun Kelly;

LA Knight;

Xia Li;

Commander Azeez.

WWE 2K22 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think of Hurricane Helms? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!