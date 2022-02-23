WWE 2K22 Reveals Machine Gun Kelly as Playable Character

WWE 2K22 just dropped more details on their upcoming soundtrack for the game, but that wasn’t all they revealed. 2K22 is set to feature a pretty sizable roster already, but now it will get another surprising addition, as the game will include Machine Gun Kelly as a fully playable character. MGK will not be in the game at launch, as 2K revealed he will be available in a post-launch downloadable content pack. No exact date for that was given and we didn’t get a look at his in-game model yet, but we’ll keep you posted as we learn more and when those details become available.

MGK has a history with WWE, as he’s been featured on television and in storylines in the past. On top of that, he is executive producing the WWE 2K22 soundtrack, so it makes sense that he would also be included in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Machine Gun Kelly has been an integral part of the WWE family for more than a decade including performances at WrestleMania and Tribute to the Troops, soundtracking our premium live events with his music, and making frequent storyline appearances on WWE programming over the years,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group.

“He has curated a unique soundtrack for WWE 2K22 that includes not only his own music but a diverse array of artists from The Weeknd to KennyHoopla. The 12-track soundtrack is the perfect complement to this edition’s enhanced gameplay,” Lawi said.

It also remains to be seen if another big music star will be included in the game at some point to battle it out with him. Many fans were quite impressed with Bad Bunny’s time in WWE and his ability in the ring even after such a short time, and he made an appearance in this year’s Royal Rumble as well. So, could we get Bad Bunny as a playable character to face MGK in the ring? We’ll have to wait and see.

What do you think of MGK being included, and what other celebrity guests would you like to see make it into the game? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!