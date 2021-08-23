✖

Adam Cole was on the losing end of a Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match with Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36 on Sunday night. And based on the reports that immediately followed the match, Cole's days on the Black and Gold Brand are over. PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported that Cole's match with O'Reilly was intended to be his final bout on the brand. As for Cole's status in the company overall, Fightful had reported in recent weeks that his contract was on the verge of expiring and that he had signed a short-term extension earlier this summer that would carry through SummerSlam weekend. Sean Ross Sapp then reported via Fightful Select that, as of Sunday morning, Cole had not signed a new deal.

Neither Cole nor WWE officials have officially confirmed if he is leaving the company. Stay tuned for further updates.

This story is developing...