WWE Reportedly Adding Another Pay-Per-View One Week After SummerSlam

WWE's upcoming pay-per-view schedule includes NXT TakeOver: XXX on Aug. 22 (originally NXT TakeOver: Boston) and the 2020 edition of SummerSlam on Aug. 23. The company has yet to announce the location for the latter show, but according to @WrestleVotes it has inexplicably added another show to the August lineup, adding Payback to the schedule for Aug. 30. As of now WWE hasn't released a statement confirming the show, nor has it explained why it would host another pay-per-view one week after a loaded weekend.

We will continue to update you on WWE's schedule as it becomes available. WWE confirmed back on July 23 that SummerSlam would not take place at the TD Garden in Boston as originally planned, but did not confirm whether or not the show would be held in the Performance Center like the last four pay-per-views.

For whatever reason, WWE has added an additional PPV to the schedule, ONE week after SummerSlam. Payback will take place August 30th. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 30, 2020

"In coordination with our local partners, government officials and TD Garden, WWE's SummerSlam and related events will no longer take place in Boston. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future," the statement read.

The statement continued — "SummerSlam will stream live on Sunday, August 23 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and information regarding a new location for the event is forthcoming."

This story is developing...

