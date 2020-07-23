WWE Confirms SummerSlam 2020 Will Not Take Place in Boston

WWE's annual SummerSlam pay-per-view was originally supposed to take place at the TD Garden Arena in Boston on Aug. 23. Unfortunately due to the ongoing pandemic, those plans have officially been changed. WWE released a statement on Thursday which read, "In coordination with our local partners, government officials and TD Garden, WWE's SummerSlam and related events will no longer take place in Boston. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future.

The statement continued — "SummerSlam will stream live on Sunday, August 23 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and information regarding a new location for the event is forthcoming."

WWE has also confirmed that NXT TakeOver: Boston will not take place on Aug. 22 as originally scheduled. The show has been renamed NXT TakeOver XXX and will be held inside Full Sail Live.

This story is developing...

