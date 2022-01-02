Everything Announced for WWE and AEW TV for the First Week of 2022

WWE and All Elite Wrestling both have big plans lined up for the first week of 2022. The Day 1 pay-per-view managed to get things off to a hot start, ending with Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship hours after Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. On top of seeing the fallout from that on Raw and SmackDown, the company will also see NXT host its latest special with New Year’s Evil.

On the other side of the dial, AEW Dynamite will make its debut on TBS, AEW Rampage will have its first episode of the year and the company will have its first TNT quarterly special with Battle of the Belts on Saturday night.

Check out everything both companies have announced in the list below!

WWE Monday Night Raw (Jan. 3)

There’s no word yet on what will happen on Raw, but Brock Lesnar becoming the brand’s new top champion will undoubtedly be addressed. Sunday’s five-way match at Day 1 seemed to be setting up a Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match as “The All Mighty” nailed Lesnar with a massive spear early on and was the only one to not get laid out by Lesnar’s F-5 finisher.

NXT New Year’s Evil (Jan. 4)

NXT 2.0 could see a number of titles change hands as Bron Breakker will get another shot at Tommaso Ciampa’s NXT Championship and Roderick Strong and Carmelo Hayes will square off to unify the NXT North American and Cruiserweight Championships. Here’s the show’s lineup:

NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez NXT North American & Cruiserweight Championships: Roderick Strong vs. Carmelo Hayes

Roderick Strong vs. Carmelo Hayes Riddle & MSK vs. Imperium

AEW Dynamite (Jan. 5)

AEW Dynamite‘s debut on TBS will feature the highly-anticipated rematch between AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson. Their first bout at Winter is Coming ended in a 60-minute time limit draw, and this time around the match will have a panel of judges to determine a winner in the event it goes to yet another draw.

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danieslon

Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danieslon AEW World Tag Team Championships : The Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express

: The Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express TBS Championship : Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill (Tournament Finals)

: Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill (Tournament Finals) Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

WWE SmackDown (Jan. 7)

There’s still no word yet on how long Roman Reigns will be out of action following his COVID-19 diagnosis, or if it will have any effect on his Universal Championship reign.

AEW Rampage (Jan. 7)

The only match confirmed for the first Rampage of 2022 is a No Holds Barred six-man tag match pitting Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz against Daniel Garcia and 2.0.

AEW Battle of the Belts (Jan. 8)

Little is still known about AEW’s quarterly specials on TNT going forward beyond the fact that its first, Battle of the Belts, will be just one hour long on Saturday night. One match has been confirmed for the show so far, an AEW Women’s World Championship match pitting Dr. Britt Baker against Riho.