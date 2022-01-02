WWE Fans Divided Over Brock Lesnar Taking WWE Title from Big E at Day 1

Tonight’s Day 1 event was not the event that WWE originally had planned, as the main event of the night had to be switched after it was revealed that Roman Reigns had tested positive for COVID-19. That was reported not too far ahead of the event, so WWE had to shift some things around, as Reigns was poised to defend his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar. Seeing as they needed a new opponent for Lesnar, WWE chose to insert him into the Fatal 4-Way for the WWE Championship, and Lesnar ended up pinning Big E to become the new Champ. It was a big shock, and fans are pretty divided on whether it was the right move.

If things had proceeded as planned, Lesnar would have faced Reigns and likely lost, while Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens would have taken on Big E for the title. Since Lesnar wasn’t in the match, E was either going to retain or someone else in that match was going to pin him, and any of those choices would have probably received less backlash from fans.

That said, many fans are annoyed that Big E lost at all, and others are kind of disappointed over his overall title run and how it was handled. Others understand the change and are excited and amused at Lesnar winning the title that he wasn’t even in the cards for just a few hours earlier.

You can see some of the reactions pouring in starting on the next slide, and let us know what you thought of the match in the comments!

