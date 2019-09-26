Everything Happening on WWE, NXT and AEW TV Next Week

It’s a good time to be a professional wrestling fan. The first week of October is jam-packed with major wrestling shows, including Monday Night Raw‘s “Season Premiere”, Friday Night SmackDown‘s premiere on FOX and the first night of the “Wednesday Night Wars” between AEW and NXT with AEW Dynmite airing live on TNT at the same time NXT airs on the USA Network. And all of that is without mentioning Impact Wrestling’s premiere on AXS, New Japan’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed three-day tour in the United States and weekly television from promotions like Ring of Honor, MLW, New Japan and Women of Wrestling.

With so much going on, its hard to keep track of what has been announced for which show. But after combing through all of the announcements, we’ve managed to pop out a full schedule for everything that’s happening in the world of WWE and AEW this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the schedule below, and we’ll be sure to add in every announcement as they keep coming in!

Monday Night Raw Season Premiere (Sept. 30)

WWE is loading up Monday Night Raw this week with three championship matches — WWE Champion Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio, United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander and Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery. The show will also feature an appearance from Brock Lesnar, a Miz TV segment with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair and a grudge match between Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss.

Monday will also mark the first episode with Raw’s new commentary team, featuring Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin and Jerry Lawler.

NXT on USA Network (Oct. 2)

After two weeks of splitting time between the USA Network and the WWE Network, NXT will make its full transition to USA for its weekly two-hour live show on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The episode is shaping up to be a mini-NXT TakeOver event as three title matches have been announced:

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle

NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Candice LaRae

The show will also feature “limited commercial interruptions” during the two-hour broadcast.

AEW Dynamite on TNT (Oct. 2)

All Elite Wrestling will finally debut its weekly live show on Oct. 2, airing at the same time as NXT (8 p.m. Eastern) on TNT. The show will take place at the sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., making it the largest crowd for an AEW event in the promotion’s young history.

Here’s the card for the show:

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara (confirmed to be the show-opener)

Adam Page vs. PAC

MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

SCU vs. Jurassic Express

Jon Moxley to appear

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & Ortiz & Santanta (confirmed to be the main event)

Friday Night SmackDown on FOX (Oct. 4)

SmackDown’s long-awaited move to FOX will finally take place on Oct. 4, as the Blue Brand kicks off its first live episode on at 8 p.m. Eastern at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The night will begin 30 minutes beforehand with a “blue carpet” special which will also air on FOX.

Thus far three matches have been announced for the show:

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Loser Leaves Town Ladder Match

On top of it being the premiere, the show will also serve as the SmackDown 20th Anniversary Special and feature a long list of returning legends.

Here’s everybody that has been promoted to appear on the show so far:

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair

Sting

Goldberg

Kurt Angle

Lita

Trish Stratus

Mick Foley

Jerry Lalwer

Mark Henry

Hell in a Cell (Oct. 6)

WWE will finish out the packed week with the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Barring any sudden announcements or shocking title changes, here is the card so far: