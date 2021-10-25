Everything Announced for WWE and AEW TV This Week (Week of Halloween 2021)

WWE’s Monday Night Raw gets to debut its new roster, NXT 2.0 puts on its first major event with Halloween Havoc and AEW Dynamite makes its return to Wednesday nights. The world of professional wrestling has plenty in store for fans for the final week of October and you can check out the full lineup of everything WWE and AEW have announced for their weekly television shows in the list below! With Crown Jewel now in the rearview, WWE will turn its full attention to Survivor Series coming up on Nov. 21 in Brooklyn, while AEW will round out its pay-per-view schedule with Full Gear on Nov. 13.

Monday Night Raw (Oct. 25)

Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos

NXT’s Halloween Havoc (Oct. 26)

NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker

AEW Dynamite (Oct. 27)

TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara vs. Ethan Page (Guevara must leave Inner Circle if he loses)

Sammy Guevara vs. Ethan Page (Guevara must leave Inner Circle if he loses) Jon Moxley vs. 10 (AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament)

Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida (TBS Championship Tournament)

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, The Young Bucks) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds)

CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish

Friday Night SmackDown (Oct. 29)

Nothing has been announced as of yet, but fans can likely expect the fallout from Brock Lesnar attacking Roman Reigns (and getting suspended) and Sasha Banks chasing after Charlotte Flair’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. The episode will air on FS1 instead of FOX.

AEW Rampage (Oct. 29)