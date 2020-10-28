Report: WWE and AEW Both Trying to Sign Thunder Rosa

✖

Thunder Rosa lost the NWA World Women's Championship to AEW's Serena Deeb on Tuesday night's edition of UWN Primtetime Live. And based on the latest Wrestling Observer reports, she's heading to either WWE or AEW in the near future. Rosa has worked in Stardom, Lucha Underground (as Kobra Moon), Ring of Honor, Women of Wrestling and Tokyo Joshi Pro, and back in January she defeated Allysin Kay at the Hard Times pay-per-view to win the NWA's women's title. Over the summer she arrived on AEW Dynamite, stepping up as Hikaru Shida's next challenger for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Rosa lost her shot against Shida at the All Out pay-per-view and has since popped up on Dynamite a couple of times, including an NWA title defense against Ivelisse.

Serena Deeb of AEW (sorry) won the NWA women's title from Thunder Rosa tonight. We did hear about this likely happening and that both WWE & AEW had interest in her. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 28, 2020

Following his initial report, Meltzer went onto the F4WOnline message board and stated WWE was the frontrunner to sign the Mexican star (real name Melissa Cervantes)

"I think Rosa is going to WWE. I was told 2-3 weeks ago that Deeb was winning and Rosa was going to WWE and the first part just happened," Meltzer wrote. "If Rosa was going to AEW, she could keep her NWA Title."

If she goes to WWE, she'll be the second star recently featured on AEW television to get scooped up by the competition. After a impressive showing on a special edition of Late Night Dynamite, high-flyer Ben Carter reportedly recently signed with WWE.

Rosa is keeping quiet regarding the rumors on social media.

Fresh off her NWA championship win, Deeb will defend her title on this week's AEW Dynamite.

The @NWA World Women's Championship is on the line as the newly crowned champion Serena Deeb fights the challenger Leyla Hirsch.

Watch #AEWDynamite tonight on TNT at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/w6gK1VuJEF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2020

