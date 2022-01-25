WWE NIL Athlete A.J. Ferrari Hospitalized After Car Crash in Oklahoma

Oklahoma State wrestler A.J. Ferrari was one of the first 15 collegiate athletes who signed on with WWE’s Next In Line program last month. Unfortunately, news broke via ESPN on Tuesday that Ferrari was involved in a serious car crash on Monday night that left him hospitalized. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol told the outlet that Ferrari was driving his 2019 Dodge Durango on a highway and “attempted to pass three vehicles while cresting a hill” onto hit an oncoming driver. The car was overturned multiple times before stopping in a ditch.

Ferrari was transported to a hospital in Oklahoma City and is said to be in fair condition, though his father provided an update on Facebook stating he has fluid in his lungs. Isai Rodriguez, a track athlete who was in the passenger seat at the time, was also taken to a hospital with internal, head, arm and leg injuries. Oklahoma State’s Athletic Department then released a statement saying it was determined that neither man is facing life-threatening injuries.Stay tuned for more updates on Ferrari’s condition as they become available.

Updating the status of AJ Ferrari and Isai Rodriguez.

Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, commented on the Next in Line program when it was first introduced — "The WWE NIL program has the potential to be transformational to our business. By creating partnerships with elite athletes at all levels across a wide variety of college sports, we will dramatically expand our pool of talent and create a system that readies NCAA competitors for WWE once their collegiate careers come to a close."