AJ Styles has not wrestled a match in a WWE ring since losing to RK-Bro at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia back on Oct. 21. He was originally scheduled to face Randy Orton and Riddle again alongside Omos on last week’s Raw, but the match was inexplicably canceled and replaced by The Dirty Dawgs eventually challenging the babyfaces for the Raw tag titles. This week’s Raw came and went without Styles once again, leaving Omos to nearly come to blows with Randy Orton.

According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio, Styles is currently off TV with a “non-injury medical issue,” but wouldn’t offer any more details. Stay tuned for further updates as they become available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though he hasn’t been in the world championship picture in a while. Styles has continued to add more accolades to his Hall of Fame resume in recent years. He became a Grand Slam Champion earlier this year by winning the tag titles with Omos at WrestleMania 37 and was The Undertaker’s final opponent in their Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

“Well, as far as the match and him thinking that was going to be his last, I don’t think he knew, nor did I, that that was the one that he needed to end on. It just kind of happened and, you know, I literally called him a month after WrestleMania and said, ‘Listen, I need to know if you’re done.’ And, well, he never called me back because I think he was afraid that I’d try to talk him into one more,” Styles said while talking with TalkSport about being Undertaker’s final opponent.

Styles then applauded Undertaker for ending things “the right way.”

“He did it on his own terms. He didn’t have to do it because of an injury or something else. He’s the one who said, ‘You know what? I’m OK with ending it right here,’” he added said. “And there’s something to be said about something like that, because injuries plague this business, you know, and you never know how long you’re going to be able to hold out and good for him that he was able to call his own shot.”