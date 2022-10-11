Latest Update on Former WWE Champion's Injury

Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the Sept. 12 episode of Monday Night Raw. Rodriguez has since wrestled multiple times on TV and even debuted a new tag team partner last week in Shotzi, but there's been no sign of Aliyah ever since. She finally took to Instagram this week to clear the air on the situation, explaining that she's dealing with an elevated first rib and AC sprain.

"It's been a month so here I go straight from the horses mouth: I have to say my last match was probably one of my most favorite. And I would like to thank my tag partner Raquel and Damage CTRL And everyone involved. Yes I got injured mid match, however I have this overwhelming gratitude towards the incident because I felt like it pulled out a version of me that I never even knew existed. 'Keep going!' I remember thinking. 'I never get opportunities like this one' another voice in my head screamed. So idc I'm going to keep going and keep showing out. The emotions and energy I was feeling in the moment truly lit me up inside and I felt INDESTRUCTIBLE in that moment (yes, with an elevated first rib and ac sprain and all.)

"I am very grateful to get to do what I do and I hope my passion and efforts transcended thru your television screen. I don't know what the future holds or when I'll be back," she continued. "But I just want to say thank you for everyone that has reached out. I really can't wait to get back in the ring."

There's no word yet on her recovery timetable. Damage CTRL was unsuccessfully in dethroning Bianca Belair of the Raw Women's Championship this past Saturday as "The EST" defeated Bayley in a Ladder Match while simultaneously overcoming interference from Sky and Kai to retain her title. Check out the full results from the show below: