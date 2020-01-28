WWE Releases Official Statement on Andrade’s Suspension

WWE released the following statement regarding Andrade’s suspension — “WWE (NYSE: WWE) has suspended Manuel Oropeza (Andrade) for 30 days effective immediately, for his first violation of the company’s talent wellness policy.” The reigning United States Champion was written off television on this week’s Monday Night Raw when, after retaining his championship against Humberto Carrillo via disqualification, Carrillo hit him with a Hammerlock DDT on exposed concret. Reports of his suspension had already made thier way online by the end of the night, though it’s still not known what he tested positive for. This marks the third WWE star to be suspended for a Wellness Policy Violation in two months, as both Robert Roode and Primo Colon were hit with 30-day suspensions in December.

No word yet on if Andrade will be stripped of his championship as a result of the suspension. The former NXT Champion won his first main roster title back on Dec. 26 at a live event in Madison Square Garden against Rey Mysterio.

Andrade, his fiancee Charlotte Flair and Vega have all stayed quiet regarding the suspension on Twitter. Known as La Sombra in CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling, first signed with WWE in late 2015. After a successful heel run as NXT Champion, Andrade and Vega both jumped to the main roster in April 2018.

Raw turned out to be an eventful night in more ways than one. Samoa Joe was pulled midway through the Raw Tag Team Championship match for what’s reportedly a concussion, Drew McIntyre announced he’d use his Royal Rumble victory to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 and Randy Orton closed out the show by turning heel on Edge and brutally attacking him with a Con-Chair-To.

Back on Jan. 1 Andrade and Flair announced that they were engaged after dating for roughly a year. One of the first people to congratulate the pair was Flair’s famous father, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

“Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE And An Awesome Young Man @AndradeCienWWE On Their Engagement,” Flair wrote. “So Happy, So Proud! What A Way To Start 2020!”