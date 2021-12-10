WWE Announces Major Title Contender Match for SmackDown

Anticipation is already building for this week’s SmackDown, and now we know there will be a major title contender match during the show as well. The WWE on FOX Twitter account shared the news that SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will be taking on Toni Storm in a Championship Contender Match, following up on the events of last week that saw Storm get sweet revenge on Flair by hitting her right in the face with a pie after Flair hit Storm with two pies the week before. If Storm wins, she’ll finally have her title match, and that’s something we can all celebrate.

Storm has been trying to get a title match with Flair for several weeks now, challenging her several times with Flair denying the matches for various reasons, mostly because she feels Storm is not deserving of that shot. After continuing to challenge Flair, Flair tried to embarrass her with two pies to the face, once again halting her momentum.

https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1469091188846198787?s=20

Then last week Storm bounced back, saying she wasn’t backing down from Flair. Flair went to the ring to give another promo about not giving Storm a match and being the biggest star in the women’s division on SmackDown. Storm never came out during the promo, and after Flair talked a bit more she went to leave the ring.

As she made her way up the ramp she took a bit longer to celebrate and get some crowd reactions when Storm snuck up behind her with a pie. She waited and waited for Flair to turn around and then slammed her in the face with it, returning some of the embarrassment Flair served her.

Now Storm will have a chance to secure her title shot this Friday, and it could lead to a big match at Day 1 between the two stars. We’ll have to wait and see, but this is a promising first step.

