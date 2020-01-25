WWE Royal Rumble: Two More Men Confirmed, Roster Nearly Full

The WWE men’s Royal Rumble match is filling up ahead of time, leaving very few slots for possible surprise entrants. One of the big draws every year is who may come out as a surprise.

WWE has now added John Morrison and The Miz to the match, bringing the announced competitors up to 27 out of 30 spots. Plus, Cain Velasquez previously said in an interview that he would be in the match, though WWE has never confirmed him. If Velasquez is in the match, that would leave just two outstanding spots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Royal Rumble takes place tomorrow night, Sunday, January 26th in Houston, Texas at Minute Maid Park. Check out the ComicBook staff’s predictions for the show right here.

Below is the updated WWE Royal Rumble 2020 card.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Confirmed According to WWE: Brock Lesnar (entering #1), Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, Big E, The Miz, John Morrison, and 3 More Participants

— Winner Receives a World Championship Match at WrestleMania 36

Confirmed According to WWE: Brock Lesnar (entering #1), Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, Big E, The Miz, John Morrison, and 3 More Participants — Winner Receives a World Championship Match at WrestleMania 36 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Confirmed According to WWE: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Dana Brooke, Carmella, and 21 More Participants

— Winner Receives a Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 36

Confirmed According to WWE: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Dana Brooke, Carmella, and 21 More Participants — Winner Receives a Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 36 WWE Universal Championship – Strap Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans

Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans Falls Count Anywhere Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin Sheamus vs. Shorty G

WWE U.S. Championship Match

Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo

Who do you want to see win this year’s Royal Rumble matches? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all the latest in the world of pro wrestling.