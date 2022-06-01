WWE Announces New Ric Flair Documentary

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is once again teaming up with WWE as well as FOX Sports’ Tom Rinaldi, and the new project promises to give fans their most unprecedented look yet at the wrestling icon. Today Flair, WWE, and Rinaldi announced a new partnership on a 2-hour documentary that will feature “never before revealed history about the one and only Nature Boy”, though no details on when it is set to release or on what platform were revealed alongside it. Hopefully, we’ll get more details soon, though it does seem destined for FOX or Peacock. You can find the original post below.

