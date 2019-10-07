WWE Announces, Then Deletes, Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Rematch at Survivor Series

WWE’s Twitter account might have just spoiled what the company has planned for Survivor Series next month. Early Monday morning the company’s official Twitter account announced that, in the wake of their controversial match at Hell in a Cell the night before, Seth Rollins would once again defend the WWE Universal Championship against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before a few accounts managed to get snap a photo.

“BREAKING: after what took place at #WWEHIAC, @WWERollins will once again defend the #UniversalChampionship against @WWEBrayWyatt on Nov. 24th at Survivor Series!” the tweet read.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The match comes as a bit of a surprise given that the Survivor Series event has been loaded with Champion vs. Champion non-title matches in recent years, though it’s possible WWE is looking to avoid having a third Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar match in a single year. It’s also possible that the company is looking to course-correct their decision from the Hell in a Cell match, which saw Rollins win via referee stoppage after hitting Wyatt with a sledgehammer. That decision was instantly rejected by the fans in attendance, and Wyatt waking up, hitting Rollins with a Sister Abigail and lock in the Mandible Claw to close out the show.

According to Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp, the match’s ending was a decision made by Vince McMahon. Sapp added that source backstage have differed on how McMahon felt about the finish, with one saying that he laughed at the crowd reaction while others said he regretted the booking decision.

WWE.com attempted to make sense of the finish once the show was over.

“For all the nightmarish tenacity with which ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt has pursued Seth Rollins over the last few months, the otherworldly Superstar was kept from the title due to a match-stoppage ruling that led to Rollins retaining the title — a decision that proved to be instantly controversial at the end of the pair’s grisly Hell in a Cell Match,” the article read.

“… Clearly sensing that a line was about to be crossed, the referee tried to stop Rollins from using the hammer,” it continued. “But The Beastslayer did it anyway, bringing the tool straight down on the whole pile, causing the ref to wave off the match while a crew of medics tended to Wyatt.”

Rollins’ next pay-per-view match will take place on Oct. 31 at Crown Jewel when he takes part in a 10-man Team Hogan vs. Team Flair tag match.