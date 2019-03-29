WWE Announces Women’s Battle Royal for WrestleMania 35

As expected, WWE has announced a women’s battle royal to be added to the card for WrestleMania 35 next weekend.

The match, alongside the men’s Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, should allow virtually the entire roster to get on the card for the biggest show of the year. So far, 13 names are advertised for the match, including former (as of this past Tuesday) SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka.

WWE released the following announcement on Friday afternoon:

The female Superstars of Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT will compete in the second annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal on Sunday, April 7, WWE.com can now confirm. The complete free-for-all will begin with all participants in the squared circle at the same time. A competitor will be eliminated once they are thrown over the top rope and both of their feet touch the floor. The last woman remaining will be the victor. Last year’s inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal left Naomi feeling the Glow when she emerged victorious in the groundbreaking match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Will she make it two in a row? Or will another Superstar be determined enough to battle through the bedlam and propel herself into the spotlight? So far, the following Superstars are confirmed for the all-out melee: Asuka

Carmella

Naomi

Lana

Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville

Nikki Cross

Dana Brooke

Ruby Riott

Liv Morgan

Sarah Logan

Mickie James

Zelina Vega Who will emerge triumphant and carve out their WrestleMania Moment at The Showcase of the Immortals? Find out Sunday, April 7 at 7 ET/5 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

WrestleMania is next Sunday, April 7th. The show emanates from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. You can catch the action on the WWE Network and follow all of the results right here with us, live, on ComicBook.com.