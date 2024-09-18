WWE Approaches Three Top Names About New Contracts Amidst Busy Free Agent Season

WWE's checkbook has had little time to rest in 2024. In and around WWE WrestleMania 40 season, five of the company's top male stars were rapidly approaching free agency, those being Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Chad Gable. All five men re-upped their deals and have remained big parts of WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown ever since. While WWE's retention rate has been strong, the sports-entertainment giant hasn't been perfect. Former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch went home this past June without signing a new contract and remains a free agent. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet gave his notice and has since inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

WWE Approaches Three Top Names About New Contracts

WWE looks to keep its women's division intact.

As reported by PWInsider, WWE has approached WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, and top WWE Monday Night Raw star Rhea Ripley about re-upping their deals.

There is no word on how soon any of these three superstars' contracts are due to expire. The report noted that WWE is specifically "looking to get new deals done ahead of time" rather than what happened earlier this year when "talent contracts were slated to expire weeks before talks began."

Morgan, Jax, and Ripley are the three biggest stars in WWE's women's division today. Morgan ascended to main event status following her return from injury this past April, capturing the WWE Women's World Championship in short order and headlining multiple episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw in the process. Jax is enjoying a career year, having headlined WWE Elimination Chamber in February, won the Queen of the Ring tournament, and secured the WWE Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam. Ripley's success has snowballed for well over one year now, as she has accolades like a Royal Rumble victory, a premium live event main event, and consecutive successful championship defenses at WWE WrestleMania 39 and WWE WrestleMania 40.

Regarding Morgan, Jax, and Ripley's options beyond WWE, there have been no rumblings about any of the three having connections or expressed interest from the larger wrestling world. Aside from Ripley, who spent four years on the Australian independent circuit, Morgan and Jax are completely homegrown WWE superstars. Morgan has been with WWE for over a decade straight. Jax is currently on her second WWE stint, returning to the company in Fall 2023 after two years away.

