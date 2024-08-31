WWE Bash in Berlin: Kevin Owens’s Wild World Title Drought Continues

Kevin Owens sought his first world title in over seven years at WWE Bash in Berlin. The Prizefighter was rarely seen without championship gold in the first three years of his WWE career, as he captured the NXT Championship two months after his debut, the WWE Intercontinental Title two months after his NXT Title reign ended, the WWE Universal Championship four months after his Intercontinental Title run concluded, and the WWE United States Championship two months after that WWE Universal Title tenure wrapped up. Since he lost the WWE United States Title in Summer 2017, Owens has yet to taste singles gold again.

That’s not for any lack of opportunity. Owens has challenged for either the WWE Title or the WWE Universal Championship, two prizes classified as WWE’s world championships, on nine occasions. He has lost all of those matches.

Kevin Owens’s World Title Losing Streak Continues

The world title drought for Kevin Owens has added another chapter.

In WWE Bash in Berlin‘s opening contest, Owens was defeated by WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Owens had multiple opportunities to take advantage of Rhodes’s injured knee but hesitated to pull the trigger.

Owens has now lost ten straight world title matches, one of the longest title match losing streaks on the WWE roster today.

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) def. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WWE Royal Rumble 2018

AJ Styles (c) def. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WWE Royal Rumble 2018 WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) def. Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, John Cena, Sami Zayn at WWE Fastlane 2018

AJ Styles (c) def. Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, John Cena, Sami Zayn at WWE Fastlane 2018 WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) def. Kevin Owens, Mustafa Ali at WWE Fastlane 2019

Daniel Bryan (c) def. Kevin Owens, Mustafa Ali at WWE Fastlane 2019 WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Kevin Owens at WWE Money in the Bank 2019

Kofi Kingston (c) def. Kevin Owens at WWE Money in the Bank 2019 WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Kevin Owens at WWE TLC 2020

Roman Reigns (c) def. Kevin Owens at WWE TLC 2020 WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown (December 2020)

Roman Reigns (c) def. Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown (December 2020) WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Roman Reigns (c) def. Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar def. Big E (c), Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley at WWE Day 1 2022

Brock Lesnar def. Big E (c), Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley at WWE Day 1 2022 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Roman Reigns (c) def. Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Kevin Owens at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024

