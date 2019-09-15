WWE’s Bayley Retains SmackDown Women’s Championship at Clash of Champions

Charlotte Flair ended up inadvertently helping Bayley when she and Lacey Evans took the SmackDown Championship from Becky Lynch, as Bayley made the save, knocked out Charlotte, and then cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to take the Championship for herself. Since then the two superstars have faced off several times, and with the belt on the line at WWE‘s Clash of Champions, Bayley has claimed victory as the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

The match had both superstars doling out some big punishment, and it makes sense, as Charlotte wants to take back that top spot and Bayley isn’t keen on losing it. Early on it was all Charlotte, right from the bell with a huge kick to the face. Then it was more Charlotte with huge chops, suplexes, and kicks to Bayley.

It looks pretty grim for Bayley for a while, as every time Bayley would try and counter a move Charlotte would hit more big offense. After Charlotte kicked Bayley into the turnbuckle Bayley just laid there for a minute, but during that time Bayley was undoing the turnbuckle pad to expose it, and when Charlotte charged she hit the exposed turnbuckle, allowing Bayley to get the pin and run back stage.

RUN BAYLEY RUN!!! The #SDLive #WomenChampion @itsBayleyWWE is BUSTING out of Charlotte, NC after taking advantage of the exposed turnbuckle and retaining her gold. #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/hGXmIgjEiF — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2019

The leadup to Clash of Champions has seen a new Bayley enter the spotlight, a ruthless version of the superstar that first manifested when Sasha Banks made her big return to the ring. She proceeded to lay out Becky Lynch with a chair, but she also made an impact on Charlotte before all was said and done.

Recently Charlotte challenged Bayley to the match at Clash of Champions, and while Bayley accepted, she also sent Charlotte through a table in the same segment, giving her a glimpse of what was to come.

You can check out the full Clash of Champions card below.

Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Intercontinental Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Fire & Desire

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

What did you think of the match between Charlotte and Bayley? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!