WWE: Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, & More in the Mix for Next Week’s Raw

WWE is on the road to the Royal Rumble, and with only two more editions of Monday Night Raw to before the big event, each episode should be packed. We’ll see if that ends up being the case, but for now WWE gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from next week’s episode of Raw, revealing three segments that include Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, RK-Bro, and more. That said, we didn’t get the announcement of actual matches, as each of these is a promo segment, at least at first glance, and you can get the rundown below.

First up is Becky Lynch, who will address her latest challenger Doudrop. Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match and in the process became the no. 1 Contender to Lynch’s title. Granted, Lynch had a little something to do with that, but in any case, Doudrop will now face Lynch at the Rumble for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Next up is Bobby Lashley, who will address Brock Lesnar and his upcoming match with the new WWE Champion at the Rumble. Lesnar made some jokes about Lashley last time he was on the microphone, so odds are Lashley will have some to fire back his way on Raw.

Then we have RK-Bro, who are coming off of a hard loss to the Alpha Academy. The Alpha Academy defeated RK-Bro to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions, and WWE is asking if they can bounce back. That would imply they have a match set up, but it’s not a sure thing.

Also, many feel that a break-up is coming for Riddle and Randy Orton, which would have them then entering into a feud with each other. Perhaps another loss or series of losses is needed to get to that point in their story, though WWE could let that story simmer a bit and have then temporarily get back their momentum with a win. We’ll have to wait and see how it all pans out.

