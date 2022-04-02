WWE’s Becky Lynch Says Charlotte and Ronda Match Main Eventing WrestleMania Would Be ‘Token Gesture’

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair, a story that’s been building ever since last year’s SummerSlam. That event delivers a major shock as Lynch returned and defeated Belair in a heel-like move in around 30 seconds. Ever since they’ve been going back and forth and keeping the feud alive and now it all leads to this match. In a new interview with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani, Lynch was asked how she feels about Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey’s match going on after their match, and regardless of where on the card they end up, Lynch doesn’t feel like it will stack up to her match. And if it’s the main event, she feels it will only be a token gesture.

“Makes no difference,” Lynch said. “They can go on later. Again I don’t think they’re the main event. But look, my match is gonna steal the show. My match is gonna be better. My story has been better. Everything that I’ve done has been better. That’s not even a question. Nobody, not one single person, unless you’re an idiot, can say that their stuff has been better than mine. And so yeah that doesn’t bother me. Wherever they go, even if they do go last, I don’t care, my stuff is better. My stuff is the real main event.”

She was then asked if she would like to main event the show, and Lynch definitely feels like her match against Belair is worthy of that spotlight, especially when you consider that both are the only two women to ever win a main event when main eventing WrestleMania.

“If we’re the main event, sure,” Lynch said. “I think in terms of story-wise, the only two women to have ever won a main event of WrestleMania main-eventing WrestleMania, going on last, I think that would be the perfect story. Two losers main-eventing WrestleMania, two main-event losers, main-eventing WrestleMania, sure. But then I think one, you feel like it’s a token gesture that they’re going on last because of Ronda’s name. I don’t think anybody thinks that their story is better and that they deserve it.”

You can find the current WrestleMania 38 card below.

Night 1:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

The Miz and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin

Seth Rollins vs TBA

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (C) vs Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura

Stone Cold Steve Austin appears on The KO Show with Kevin Owens

Night 2:

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville

Edge vs AJ Styles

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (C) vs Naomi and Sasha Banks vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (C) vs The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

You can tune into all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

What do you think Becky's comments? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

