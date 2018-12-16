WWE Releases Must-See Becky Lynch Documentary

It’s been quite the ride for Becky Lynch the last couple of months, and now fans can get a backstage look at what the WWE superstar has gone through in recent weeks.

Lynch’s WWE career was invigorated in the late summer when her character went through a makeover. The original plan was for her to turn heel, but the fans stuck with her through it and WWE decided to stick with it and drop the heel turn. What has resulted is Lynch being perhaps the most over superstar on the WWE roster. That goes for both the men’s and women’s division.

And then, at the height of her popularity, Lynch suffered a nasty broken nose and concussion on the RAW before Survivor Series at the hands of Nia Jax. The injury took Lynch out of her much anticipated match with Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series and Charlotte Flair had to step in as a substitute.

WWE filmed Lynch in her journey to get medically cleared in time for Sunday’s WWE TLC event and has posted a documentary on YouTube that is a must watch for all WWE fans, especially those of Lynch. Watch the SmackDown Women’s Champion go through trials and tribulations from Survivor Series until now in order to be ready to face Charlotte and Asuka on Sunday night.

Lynch has used her latest setback to stir up even more interest in a possible match with Rousey down the line. Although the injury was obviously awful, there’s even more interest in that bout now than there was heading into Survivor Series.

Rousey and Lynch have continued to heat up the rivalry through the use of Twitter, which is a must given that both of them reside on different WWE brands. In fact, Lynch has become something of a master when it comes to trolling the former UFC Women’s Champion.

There have been rumors for years that WWE has been exploring the possibility of putting a women’s match in the main event slot at WrestleMania, and it’s looking more and more likely that Rousey vs. Lynch could get the nod when WWE rolls into New Jersey for WrestleMania 35 this April.