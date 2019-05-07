Interview: WWE’s Becky Lynch Talks SmackDown Live, Who She’d Rather Face At Money In The Bank, and More

The Man Becky Lynch is enjoying her time at the top of the WWE mountain at the moment, but don’t think that she is resting on her laurels. That is definitely not the case, the current Raw and SmackDown Live Women’s Champion has accepted a huge challenge for the upcoming Money In The Bank pay-per-view, which will see her defending both belts in two separate matches in the same night. Lynch also represents both Raw and SmackDown Live every week, and ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Becky 2 Belts all about the challenges that come with that, the future, and more!

Becky Lynch is used to taking on all comers, regardless of what brand she’s on, but she’s got quite a bit of opposition at the moment. Not only do Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans keep sneak attacking her on their respective brands, but at the upcoming pay-per-view, there will be a new holder of the Money In The Bank briefcase, adding yet another opponent looking to take her down. When I asked if she would ever think of bringing in some backup, she was not to keen on the idea, as it goes against how she got here in the first place.

“I’ve gotten to where I’ve gotten without having anybody in my corner,” Lynch said. “In fact, whenever I’ve had people in my corner, or so I thought, it’s always turned sour. So, I think I would rather go out there and fight against the odds. Whether I win or lose, it doesn’t matter. At least I know that I’ve done it on my own and anything that I’ve accomplished, I’ve done it on my own. It has a much more satisfying feeling.”

As for wrestling two matches in one night, Lynch isn’t a stranger to that either and knows she is up to the challenge. “Not to forget, that I got into the main event of WrestleMania,” Lynch said. “Of course, then I ended up getting taken out and this, that, whatever, suspended, injured and everything else, but I got into the main event of WrestleMania, and so I should have, by wrestling two matches in one night. I wrestled one match and okay, it didn’t go my way, but I came back and was successful in winning the whole Women’s Royal Rumble match and I got my way into WrestleMania. So I think history speaks for itself, and even if it doesn’t go my way in one of these matches, or both of these matches, which I’m not predicting, but I know that I’ll always find my way back. But I don’t need anybody to fight my battles for me. I got that. I got that locked down. The more people get involved, the less I like it.”

Lynch’s last year would make a great career let alone one year, as she’s headlined WrestleMania, won both Championships, and even starred in her first movie, but her work in WWE is far from done.

“It’s maintenance,” Lynch said. “So it’s one thing to get up there, but it’s a whole different kettle of fish to stay there. Now I don’t have one show that I have to carry, I’ve got two. I’ve put them both on my back, and I want them to be the most entertaining shows on TV right now. We’ll see. So there’s nothing but work to do. There’s nothing but work to do. To maintain that, and then to get to the level where we’re main-eventing damn near every show, that’s what I want. That’s what I want.”

While Lynch wants to lift both shows during her reign, she is also out to create a lasting legacy. “So now I’m not just going for the main event of WrestleMania,” Lynch said. “I’m going for the greatest of all time.”

Money In The Bank will be the first pay-per-view of her title run, though she will be facing a familiar opponent. That would be Charlotte Flair, an opponent who Lynch has said in the past continually has opportunities and chances handed to her. While Lynch will keep knocking down whoever is in front of her, she does mention a few other superstars she’d rather have faced at Money in the Bank instead.

“I mean, I think we’re running on a year of facing off in some capacity at nearly every single pay-per-view for nearly a year,” Lynch said. “I have owned her time and time again within that year. More times than I can count at this stage. Yes, I would love to have faced Bayley at the pay-per-view. I would’ve loved to have faced Kairi, even Asuka again. We have unfinished business. Ember Moon, Mickie James, you know? Natalya. I mean, that’s not on SmackDown. But you know, there’s many a woman here champing at the bit, but of course, shoehorn Charlotte will get her way in there time and time again.”

While fans of Lynch aren’t necessarily happy to see her facing off against Charlotte once more, they are quite excited to finally get a Becky Lynch POP, and in fact, the superstar is getting two. Thing is, on behalf of everyone I asked who we need to bribe to get Funko to make a Becky 2 Belts POP, and she was loving the idea.

“Ohhhhhhhhhh,” Lynch exclaimed. “I don’t know, I don’t know. It was long enough getting one. So maybe it’s one, two, three, I don’t know.”

Alright Funko, time to make this happen!

You can catch Lynch on tonight’s SmackDown Live, and you don’t want to miss a minute of The Man. “Tune in to SmackDown Live because you never know what’s going to happen,” Lynch said. “That’s the thing right now, everything’s on shaky ground. Everything’s uneasy since the Superstar Shake-up just happened. But then people just have unfinished business everywhere, right? You don’t know who’s going to show up. You don’t know what vendettas are going to be settled. You don’t know what Becky 2 Belts is going to do next. You never do know. I don’t even know, so you can’t miss it.”

You can see Becky Lynch every Monday Night at 8 pm ET on Raw on the USA Network and every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on SmackDown Live also on USA Network. You can also catch Money In The Bank on the WWE Network on Sunday, May 19th.

