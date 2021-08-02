Latest Update on Becky Lynch's Return to WWE TV

✖

WWE has been back on the road for a few weeks now, and for each episode of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown that passes one question has been growing louder among fans — where is Becky Lynch? "The Man" stepped away from WWE last May after announcing she was pregnant with her first child and welcomed her daughter, Roux, back in December. Since then she's teased popping up at Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 37 and Money in the Bank and posted a number of Instagram photos showing she's remained in incredible shape (a new one from last week even showed her changing back into her trademark bright red hair).

Many assumed she'd be back once WWE started touring again and have some sort of role in the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. But, as of PWInsider's latest report on Monday, that doesn't seem to be the case. Mike Johnson wrote that the former Raw Women's Champion isn't expected to play a part in the SummerSlam plans, and that October is being "openly discussed" for her return timetable.

Lynch confirmed in interviews shortly after her May 2020 pregnancy announcement that she has every intention of returning to wrestling full-time. She told ESPN at the time, "Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both. That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality. And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

As of now, the only matches confirmed for SummerSlam are Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the Universal Championship and Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. for the Raw Women's title. Other bouts like WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg and Seth Rollins vs. Edge have also been teased.