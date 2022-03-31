WWE’s Becky Lynch Reveals Her New Look After Bianca Belair Attack

Becky Lynch has a brand new look, and it’s all thanks to Bianca Belair. Lynch tried to cut Belair’s hair during a previous attack, so Belair returned the favor on this week’s Monday Night Raw. She brought in scissors and started cutting away at Lynch’s hair after she was stunned on the mat, and Lynch was beside herself after seeing her hair on the mat. Belair told her that’s what happens when you try and mess with her hair, and now Lynch has revealed her brand new look after having to get her hair fixed and styled after the attack. As for how it looks, it’s actually pretty damn cool.

Lynch posted her new look on Instagram first, and you can see her shorter bangs in front and longer hair as you move towards the back. Lynch shared two pictures and added the caption “Jokes on you @biancabelairwwe. I look cool af. #WrestleMania”, and you can find the full post below.

Then Lynch posted a longer video of her actually getting her unplanned haircut at the stylist ahead of her appearance at WrestleMania 38, and while she starts off pretty sad about what happened, by the time the video rolls to a close she couldn’t be more pleased with how the haircut turned out. You can watch the full video in the post below.

As for WrestleMania 38, you can find the full up-to-date card below.

Night 1:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

The Miz and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin

Seth Rollins vs TBA

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (C) vs Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura

Stone Cold Steve Austin appears on The KO Show with Kevin Owens

Night 2:

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville

Edge vs AJ Styles

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (C) vs Naomi and Sasha Banks vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (C) vs The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

You can tune in to all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

What do you think of the lineup so far? Let us know in the comments