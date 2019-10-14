WWE’s Becky Lynch Addresses Ric Flair and The Man Trademark

There’s no one hotter in the world of WWE right now than Becky Lynch, who has not only taken both Championships throughout the past year but has also taken the title of The Man. Fans have responded to it in a big way, but lately Lynch’s use of the title came under fire from WWE legend Ric Flair, who recently filed a request to trademark the term. Flair’s made it clear he has no issue with Lynch using it or any issues with her overall but isn’t crazy about WWE profiting from the term that he says he made famous. I had the chance to chat with Lynch at the WWE 2K20 event and asked if she and Ric are on good terms at the moment.

“Yeah. Look, I’ve known Ric for a long time,” Lynch said. “I’ve traveled with Ric. He’s been a great friend of mine. So whatever his thing is let it be his thing. I’m going to keep being The Man.”

“It’s a mindset,” Lynch said. “It’s a feeling. You know what I mean? And it’s been used. It’s been used, again, in all sports and all walks of life for God knows how long, and the whole thing about it is that, those people, that top guy The Man is that person of exceptional ability and, up until now, that person’s always been a man. No longer are they a man. No. They’re a woman. Now a woman is The Man.”

The momentum behind The Man is not stopping anytime soon, and despite the drama Lynch and Flair are still on perfectly good terms it seems. It remains to be seen if WWE and Flair will end up coming to some sort of agreement over the moniker, and you can read what Flair had to initially say about it all below.

“It’s funny, my daughter is so mad at me because I filed, not even understanding that it’s not Becky,” Flair continued. “I have no beef with Becky. But here’s the deal: when I almost died two years ago, one person stayed by me the whole time for 31 days in ICU, 12 days while I was dying on a respirator, and I’m going to take care of her and her family, and my family that has taken care of me, no matter what. I don’t care what the WWE thinks of me personally; I know they love me, but obviously they have lost respect for me. If I don’t win, and even if I won, Becky can have [The Man] all day long. I’m glad! But I want the company to pay me for it because I’m going to take care of my family. I am going to be ‘The Man’, and if I don’t get it, you know what my tombstone will say? ‘He died trying to be The Man’.”

