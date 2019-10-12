WWE’s Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks Will Rematch for Raw First Pick

WWE held Part 1 of the draft on tonight’s SmackDown, and while some of the biggest stars ended up finding new homes, there’s still plenty of other superstars waiting for their roster announcements. That will all happen on next week’s Monday Night Raw, and not only will those additions be announced on the show, but here will be a match to decide who will pick in that night’s draft proceedings first. As for who will be in the match, that will fall to two bitter enemies, both of which have been announced for their respective brands, and that match will be between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks.

Becky Lynch actually went first in the draft overall, while Sasha went a bit later to SmackDown. The two have been involved in a big-time feud ever since Sasha returned to WWE after a hiatus, and it seems this might be the last time they face off for a bit now that they are on separate shows.

Of course, they could still face off in pay-per-views down the road, and a big time trade was mentioned during SmackDown, so who knows. For now though, this will be the final time we’ll get to see the two throw down.

Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks for the #1 pick on Monday Night RAW

Lynch will have her hands plenty busy though on Raw, as stars like Alexa Bliss, Natalya, and Nikki Cross were also announced for the red brand.

